MONTICELLO — A Monticello woman convicted of criminal neglect related to the death of her brother was sentenced to six months in the Piatt County Jail on Tuesday. With day-for-day time for good behavior, she will be out in 90 days.
On Oct. 7, a six-person Piatt County jury found Christie Brown, 65, guilty of two counts of neglect and two other counts of animal cruelty in the Aug. 20, 2018, death of her brother, Ronald Blankenship, 64, in a home in the 300 block of West Monroe Street he co-owned with Brown, which the two inherited from their mother.
Police called the conditions of the home “deplorable,” including garbage bags filled with adult diapers in Mr. Blankenship’s room.
“This is one of the most unpleasant cases I have ever had to deal with,” Judge Gary Webber said Tuesday at Brown’s sentencing.
Brown, a licensed caregiver, should have done more to care for her ailing brother, said Piatt County State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman, who asked for a 10-year prison sentence.
“Two dogs also had to be put down,” she argued. “This wasn’t a freak accident. A man is dead.”
In arguing for probation, Brown’s attorney, Andrew Wessler, told the court that Brown suffers from a variety of health issues, and has recently had a heart attack and what was described in court as a “mini stroke.”
She also has eye issues, thyroid issues and other health concerns, Wessler said.
“What on earth would you send her to prison for?” he asked. “There would be no justice to let her die in prison.”
During Tuesday's hearing, Wessler stressed the fact that Mr. Blankenship and Brown had a toxic relationship. Mr. Blankenship relied on Brown’s son, Mason, and another man for assistance.
“Mr. Blankenship’s own doctor did not even know he had a sister, much less a sister who was a nurse,” he said.
Wessler also emphasized that Mr. Blankenship was abusive. Brown told the judge that throughout her youth, her brother was mentally, physically and sexually abusive toward her.
“But I did not intend for him to die,” she said. “I never wanted him to die. It pains me that he did.”
Testimony at the trial indicated that the air conditioning was broken in their home that summer and the heat had risen to 100 degrees.
Still, just a day before he died, Mr. Blankenship had sent text messages to Mason requesting food from Dairy Queen.
“So he wasn’t just requesting soup,” Webber said. “But obviously, things deteriorated very quickly after that.”
Brown described the house, and in particular, Mr. Blankenship’s area, as a “hoarding mess.” Testimony at trial revealed that Mr. Blankenship would become upset and sometimes swing a cane at anyone who tried to clean up or move things in his room.
Mason was also living in the home and was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to five years in prison last August. He is currently incarcerated at the Lincoln Correctional Center.
The sentencing was postponed on two earlier occasions. Brown has been under the care of a cardiologist and several other doctors.
She was remanded to the Piatt County jail at the conclusion of the hearing.