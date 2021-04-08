PESOTUM — A Monticello woman was critically injured in a collision between her car and a semitrailer early Thursday on Interstate 57.
Illinois State Police said at 1 a.m., Trinity Barnes, 26, was driving a Kia sedan south on I-57 when she slowed and pulled over to the right shoulder.
Then, for an unknown reason, she pulled back on to the road into the path of a truck driver and was hit.
Janet Brooks, 62, of Mohawk, Tenn., was also headed south in her semi, saw Barnes’ vehicle and moved to the left lane. But when Barnes pulled back out into traffic, Brooks’ semi struck Barnes’ car on the driver’s side.
Brooks was not injured, nor was her passenger, but police described Barnes’ injuries as life-threatening. Information on her condition was not immediately available.
The crash remains under investigation.