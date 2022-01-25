MONTICELLO — A sentencing hearing for a Monticello woman convicted of criminal neglect and animal cruelty in the death of her brother was continued after she went to the emergency room on the advice of her physician.
Christie Brown, 65, was not present for the hearing in Piatt County Circuit Court.
“She was told to go to the hospital ER,” defense attorney Andrew Wessler told Judge Gary Webber. “I have been told she is at Carle" Foundation Hospital.
He did not say what prompted the hospital visit but indicated she had been under the care of a cardiologist.
She was convicted Oct. 7 of two counts each of criminal neglect and animal cruelty in the death of her brother, Ronald Blankenship, 64, who was found dead Aug. 20, 2018, in a home he co-owned with Brown in the 300 block of West Monroe Street in Monticello.
Police said Mr. Blankenship was found in his bedroom surrounded by used adult diapers, overflowing garbage bags and other filth that prosecutors said contributed to his death. Two cocker spaniels were also found on an enclosed porch in such poor shape that both were later euthanized.
The sentencing hearing was continued to Feb. 8.
Webber approved a motion by Piatt County Assistant State's Attorney Victoria Dedman to allow testimony by Dr. Steven Sparenberg — who was Mr. Blankenship's physician — to be given in writing for the sentencing, since he had attended two hearings in person that were then continued.
Also living in the Monticello home with Mr. Blankenship and Christie Brown was her son, Mason Brown, who was convicted of criminal neglect and animal cruelty last year and sentenced to five years in prison.