MONTICELLO — The Monticello Police Department’s newest vehicle will max out at 20 mph.
The golf cart — recently donated to the department by the estate of William Johnson, per his wishes — won’t be roaming the links, but will ride the streets, mostly to help with downtown parking issues.
“It’s like a little police car,” police Chief John Carter said.
He wouldn’t mind one more enhancement.
“It doesn’t have a siren. Yet.”
“Gail (Jones) uses it for parking enforcement. It helps her to expand further out to city lots across Market Street,” Monticello police Chief John Carter said.
For now, Carter said, the gasoline-powered cart is used mostly by the department’s parking enforcement officer, Gail Jones. On Day 1, it helped find six vehicles with expired registrations.
To make the vehicle street legal, the city hooked up its light kit, added a few flashing lights of its own and paid to register it and get the appropriate sticker.
A back seat was added to help carry items for short errands, such as taking paperwork to the courthouse.
It cost the department about $400 to get the vehicle into use.
According to state code, it can only be driven on streets with speed limits of up to 35 mph.
Highways are also off limits, although carts can cross them.
Carter envisions the vehicle also being used in parades and possibly at other events with a police presence.