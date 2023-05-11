URBANA — A Tolono man already jailed for child pornography has had more charges, including child molestation, added in his case.
James Shipley, 41, who listed an address in the 300 block of East Walnut Street, was arraigned Monday by Judge Roger Webber on 11 new counts alleging misconduct between 2016 and 2017. He was initially arrested and charged in early April.
Two of those counts allege that, in July 2016, he committed predatory criminal sexual assault of a child with two different girls under the age of 13.
The other nine counts allege the creation of child pornography and accuse him of photographing four different girls under the age of 13 in lewd sexual positions on dates in July 2016 and March 2017. The victims in the assault charges are also listed as victims in the pornography allegations.
All the charges against Shipley are Class X felonies carrying mandatory prison terms upon conviction ranging from six to 30 years on the pornography counts and six to 60 years for the predatory criminal sexual assault. He would have to serve sentences on each of the counts one after the other.
Shipley, who is represented by Urbana attorney Tom Bruno, is being held in the county jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. Judge Roger Webber reduced it on April 24 from the initial $500,000 set when a warrant had been issued for Shipley’s arrest.
Bruno argued that his client had no intention of fleeing the jurisdiction since he owns a home in Tolono, has several family members in Champaign County, and prior to his arrest was employed full-time as an airplane mechanic. Assistant State’s Attorney Joel Fletcher objected to the reduction in bond.
Fletcher said police began investigating Shipley based on a tip from Dropbox to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an account associated with him had uploaded child pornography on June 26, 2022.
Illinois State Police obtained a search warrant for his home and seized his phone and computer. Forensic analysis of those turned up images that led to the additional charges.
Fletcher said authorities believe the alleged abuse and the photo creation happened in Shipley’s home.
Shipley's next court appearance is June 28.