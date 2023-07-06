URBANA — Following the release of information about two people being shot with pellets Tuesday night near the University of Illinois Quad, UI police received more reports just like it.
The two hit on Tuesday were walking near Armory Avenue and Wright Street about 7 p.m. when three people in a passing car who were wearing masks opened the car doors and fired pellet guns at them, hitting both. Neither was seriously injured.
In other incidents:
- About 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was walking with three friends on First Street when they were hit by pellets fired from a passing car. Later, just after 10 p.m., as they walked near First and White streets, they were shot again. The group did not report any injuries.
- At 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Gregory Drive, Urbana, a male riding an electric bicycle was hit with a pellet but couldn’t give police any descriptions. He did not need medical attention.
Anyone with information about the assailants is asked to call UI Police at 217-333-1216. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.