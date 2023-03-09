URBANA — A federal grand jury has indicted two more employees of the U.S. Postal Service from Champaign County for fraud related to COVID-19 relief funds.
On Wednesday, Tasheena White, 32, of the 2400 block of Goodfield Drive, and Uniqua Whitaker, 26, of the 1200 block of Clifford Drive, Urbana, were each charged with wire fraud in connection with Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The indictments allege that the women submitted false loan applications and supporting documents to acquire the federal funds in the spring of 2021. Each was awarded about $20,000, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District.
Both have been issued summonses to appear in federal court in Urbana.
If convicted, they face a maximum of 30 years in prison, up to a $1 million fine and restitution.
In February, another postal employee, Jasmine L. Morris, 29, of the 1700 block of Union Street, Champaign, was also indicted for the same crime.
Members of the public who suspect anyone of abusing relief funds should contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud (NDCF) Hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or submit the NCDF Web Complaint Form.