URBANA — A Mahomet man who was sentenced in his absence last month to three years in prison for fleeing from police has received another prison sentence for a separate crime.
Carson Kasbergen, 25, was again not present when Judge Randy Rosenbaum resentenced him to two years behind bars for growing cannabis in his house.
Kasbergen has failed to appear for any court hearings in the last six months.
“Unfortunately, I’ve had no communication with Mr. Kasbergen for weeks,” said Champaign attorney Steve Sarm, who has argued that his client has serious substance abuse and mental health issues.
Rosenbaum resentenced Kasbergen for growing cannabis plants in the basement of his Ashford Court home in Mahomet in December 2019. He had initially received first-offender probation, but Rosenbaum found in June that he had violated that probation. Kasbergen wasn't there for the revocation hearing.
Rosenbaum said that given the amount of cannabis Kasbergen had — police found 11 growing plants and the stalks of seven others — he was surprised that the state allowed the first-offender probation.
“After that he became a one-person crime wave,” said Rosenbaum, who was quick to point out that he was not resentencing Kasbergen for his conduct while on probation.
That conduct included him fleeing from Mahomet police in a Lamborghini on Sept. 14, 2020, then falsely reporting that his car had been stolen.
In June, a jury convicted him of those offenses as well as driving under suspension and another judge sentenced him last month to three years in prison.
Kasbergen still has other criminal cases pending, the most serious of which alleges weapons and cannabis possession and aggravated battery to a peace officer stemming from his arrest March 10, 2021, at a Champaign car detailing business.
About 5½ ounces of cannabis and a semi-automatic rifle were found in two different vehicles linked to Kasbergen that day.
Additionally, when Champaign police Officer James Hobson tried to arrest Kasbergen, he responded by punching Hobson in the face, breaking his nose.
Also unresolved are cases for driving under the influence in Champaign in 2019 and disorderly conduct for allegedly exposing his genitals to a neighbor in Mahomet in September 2020.
“He has committed crimes and avoided dealing with the consequences,” Rosenbaum said. “He has basically made a mockery of probation and the entire court system.”
The two-year sentence he received from Rosenbaum on Wednesday will be served at the same time as the three years he received last month in the fleeing from police case.