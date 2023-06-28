URBANA — The state wrapped up its case Wednesday against a Champaign man accused of the murder of one man and the wounding of a woman at a funeral two years ago.
The jury heard of another three people who identified Davucci Craig, 21, as the man who brutally and repeatedly shot Kieshaun Thatch, 17, in the parking lot of the American Legion on July 2, 2021, while Mr. Thatch was attending a “repass” for his uncle, David Dalton, 32, who had been murdered 12 days earlier.
“I heard two gunshots and when I looked up, I saw Kieshaun falling and people running,” testified Megan Thatch, great-aunt to the victim.
Standing over him was a man wearing a red tribute shirt to Mr. Dalton, as were many in the crowd that afternoon.
“I saw his face. Davucci,” she said in answer to Assistant State’s Attorney Kristin Alferink’s question of if she recognized the shooter.
“He shot four more times,” at Mr. Thatch, who was already on the ground, Megan Thatch testified. She said no one else was shooting at her great-nephew but that other shots began flying within seconds, though she didn’t see who was firing.
Police collected 106 bullet casings that they identified as having come from eight different guns, none of which were recovered. Two officers described the scene, where more than 100 people had gathered to mourn Mr. Dalton, as “chaotic” and the crowd as hostile and uncooperative with police.
Megan Thatch said she got in a car with her daughter and left, admitting that she didn’t immediately tell Champaign police what she had seen because her own son had a gun there that day.
Her son, Dontarion Maurice Jordan, had earlier testified that he saw Craig shooting his cousin and tried to shoot Craig but was unable to because his gun jammed. Megan Thatch testified that it was “unfortunately” the case that her son’s gun would not fire.
Earlier, Champaign police Detective Rob DeLong testified that Daphne Dalton, sister to the slain Mr. Dalton and another aunt to Kieshaun Thatch, had picked Craig out of a photo array of six similar-looking men about 10 weeks after the shooting. With great reluctance, Daphne Dalton identified Craig as the shooter when she testified Tuesday.
And Dante Pickens, 30, currently serving a prison sentence for a weapons conviction, testified that he had indeed told lead Detective Corey Phenicie several months after the shooting that Craig was the shooter.
But Pickens said he did so for two reasons -- to get a break on his sentence for unlawful use of weapons and because his girlfriend, Charmeika Brown, who was also shot in the back the day Mr. Thatch was killed, asked him to implicate Craig.
“I didn’t see nobody get shot,” he maintained Wednesday on the stand.
Phenicie testified about listening to a jail call between Andre Runge and Precious Dorris in which the pair discussed Dorris' presence at the Legion that day and her witnessing Craig shoot Mr. Thatch.
Phenicie also said that Craig's younger sister, Dynasty, had told him Craig confessed to her that he had shot Mr. Thatch.
Phenicie said Dynasty Craig, who recanted her statements Tuesday on the witness stand, had never let him know prior to the trial that she was lying about that because she was upset with her brother for killing her dog.
Also Wednesday, forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao testified that Mr. Thatch had been shot 16 times. Twelve of the bullets went in and out of his body while four lodged inside his chest. The otherwise-healthy teen died of massive bleeding from wounds to his lung, diaphragm, liver and spleen, the doctor said.
Mr. Thatch’s mother left the courtroom crying as Bao clinically described the wounds.
The case is expected to go to the jury after closing arguments Thursday morning by Alferink and Assistant Public Defender Janie Miller-Jones, who said her client did not want to testify.
Miller-Jones, who conducted Craig’s defense by challenging state witnesses on cross-examination, said she had no other witnesses to call on Craig’s behalf.