CHAMPAIGN — A gas leak outside the University of Illinois Ice Arena caused that building to be closed to the public Wednesday morning.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said Ameren notified the fire department about 8:40 a.m. that there was an underground leak on the south side of the building that continued to leak until about 10:15 a.m., when it was shut off.
Smith said it’s unknown what caused the leak, which prompted the evacuation of the Ice Arena at 406 E. Armory Ave., C, as well as the Irwin Academic Services Center next door to the west.
Those two were the only buildings where people were asked to leave while the investigation continued. Smith said there was no gas found in the Irwin building.
“As a precaution, they turned off electrical power to the arena,” he said, while firefighters continued to air out the building.