Mother: 12-year-old faces 'long road of recovery' after Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN — A 12-year-old boy gravely injured during a shooting Wednesday night in west Champaign faces “a long road to recovery,” his mother says.
In a post on a GoFundMe campaign page, a woman identified only as LaShandra said the shooting — which happened in the 2300 block of Sangamon Drive — left the family with mounting expenses while the boy is being treated at a St. Louis hospital.
“I am the mother of my 12-year-old son who was shot in the back of his neck on 10/19/22 due to senseless gun violence,” she wrote. “I am asking for donations as we have to now figure costs of medical expenses and hotel arrangements due to this drastic change in our lives. This is a big change for us & we are in for a long road of recovery. Anything helps!!”
As of Saturday evening, 24 donors had given $1,024 toward the $2,500 goal.
The boy, one of at least 44 people to have been struck by gunfire this year in Champaign, was shot in the neck as he rode in the back seat of a car near the Leonhard Recreation Center around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Champaign police Lt. Ben Newell said authorities learned that the child and two older relatives — a female who was driving, and the child’s teenage brother — had fled the 600 block of Dogwood Drive where the shooting happened.
Newell said the female determined that their car was being followed by another sedan in that area. Around the intersection of Dogwood and Saratoga, the other car stopped and a male got out with a handgun, Newell said.
The car was hit multiple times with windows being broken.
According to Newell, the victims said they did not know who was shooting at them or why.
No arrests have been made. Police ask that anyone in the Dogwood Drive area who might have surveillance video that could help them identify the shooter contact the department at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477, 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.