CHAMPAIGN — A mother and daughter injured in a Champaign house fire late last month have died, according to the Sangamon County coroner.
Jeannette Quiles, 25, was pronounced dead Wednesday, and her daughter, Jariana Velez Quiles, 23 months, was pronounced dead Monday, Coroner Jim Allmon said.
They were both taken to Springfield after a fire April 29 in their home in the 900 block of West Beardsley Avenue. Two others were also hospitalized; their conditions are unknown. The fire also killed two dogs.
Champaign firefighters determined that the fire started on a stove in the kitchen.