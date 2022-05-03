URBANA — Ever since Kristian Philpotts was fatally shot in January in Urbana while driving for ride-hailing service Lyft, his mother, Marla Rice, has sought ways to extend his legacy.
Recently, she began raising money in hopes of helping future students live out her son’s dream of becoming a veterinarian.
After contacting Mr. Philpotts’ alma maters, Illinois State and Eastern Illinois, she started a GoFundMe page, collecting money for a potential endowment to fund a scholarship for at least one of the schools.
The fundraiser is titled “The Dr. Kristian ‘KP’ Philpotts Scholarship.”
“I wanted to keep his name out there and keep his memory alive, because he was such a great person, always looking for ways to help others,” Rice said. “This is a way to help others. His name could live on forever with this scholarship.”
Both schools said $25,000 is the minimum to set up a named endowment, which would create an annual award through the interest the donation generates.
As of Monday, Rice was more than halfway to her goal. If donations continue, she may be able to set up named scholarships at both schools.
Mr. Philpotts, who was killed Jan. 12 at age 29, dreamed of going to the University of Illinois College of Veterinary Medicine. Ever since he was little, his fascination with animal life ran deep.
He obtained his bachelor’s in pre-veterinary medicine from ISU in 2016 and his master’s from EIU in 2019.
Friends and family said driving for Lyft was his method of saving up to earn his final degree. His death was the first gun-violence fatality of 2022 in Champaign-Urbana.
Three teenagers have since been arrested and charged with his murder, in what police said was an attempted robbery that turned fatal.
Remembrances for Mr. Philpotts are in progress on the campuses he studied at. At ISU, advancement staff are working with facilities to have a memorial bench designated in his memory, said Toni Burningham, director of development for the College of Applied Science and Technology.
“A memorial bench will allow a place for students/alumni/family/friends to rest and contemplate Kristian and his life. Even if they didn’t know him, he is a fellow Redbird gone too soon,” she said.
The grieving process has been “quite a journey” for Rice, who’s said she’s been working on ways to memorialize her son nearly every day since he passed in January.
“Creating this scholarship is very important to me, because he loved to help others,” she said. “If there was something he could do to help somebody live his dream, now that would be great.”