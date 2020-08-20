Listen to this article

LAKE CITY — A collision between a car and a motorcycle in northwestern Moultrie County Wednesday claimed the life of a Lovington man.

Illinois State Police said at 12:52 p.m., Michael Castelli, 52, was driving his motorcycle west on County Road 2400 N when he hit the driver’s-side door of a car and was thrown from the cycle.

Police said Dylan Tucker, 24, was southbound on County Road 400 E when he disobeyed a stop sign and entered the intersection. Tucker was issued a ticket for disobeying a stop sign.

