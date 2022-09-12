RANTOUL — A Rantoul area resident died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon just north of Rantoul.

The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim, a 46-year-old male.

Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the vehicle struck a guardrail in the area of North Ohio Road and County Road 3100 N. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:55 p.m.

Apperson said Rantoul firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he later died.

A police report of the accident indicated the impact of hitting the guardrail pushed the vehicle’s engine block past the driver’s seat.

Our County Editor

Dave Hinton is editor of The News-Gazette's Our County section and former editor of the Rantoul Press. He can be reached at dhinton@news-gazette.com.

