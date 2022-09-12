UPDATE 9 a.m. Tuesday:
Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the man killed in a car accident Sunday afternoon north of Rantoul as Homer J. Green, 46, of Rantoul.
Preliminary results from an autopsy performed Monday indicate Mr. Green may have experienced a medical event shortly before the crash. Final autopsy results are pending completion of toxicology testing.
RANTOUL — A Rantoul area resident died from injuries sustained in a single-vehicle accident Sunday afternoon just north of Rantoul.
The Champaign County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim, a 46-year-old male.
Champaign County Sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said the vehicle struck a guardrail in the area of North Ohio Road and County Road 3100 N. The driver was the lone occupant of the vehicle.
Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 5:55 p.m.
Apperson said Rantoul firefighters had to extricate the driver from the vehicle. He was taken by ambulance to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, where he later died.
A police report of the accident indicated the impact of hitting the guardrail pushed the vehicle’s engine block past the driver’s seat.