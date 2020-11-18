URBANA — No one was injured in an early-morning incident Monday at an Urbana hotel where an intoxicated man with a gun was making what a police officer described as “crazy” statements about active shooters.
Urbana police Lt. Dave Smysor said police were sent to the Eastland Suites, 1907 N. Cunningham Ave., at 2:30 a.m. after receiving several calls, including one from arrestee Elijah Bond, 22, “with conflicting reports about an armed man in the lobby and a possible shooting.”
One of the first officers to arrive encountered Bond, who is from Thompsonville in southern Illinois, outside his truck in the parking lot.
The officer asked him what was going on and Bond allegedly reached in his right coat pocket.
The officer saw a Smith and Wesson .45-caliber handgun, which police immediately seized as they tried to determine what had happened.
Smysor said police learned from a colleague of Bond’s that the two of them are employed as security guards and had been in Urbana receiving training at a local gun facility.
After their training Sunday, they had gone out for a few drinks, then returned to the hotel and drank more in their room.
Smysor said the colleague reported that Bond “starts acting crazy, saying things about active shooters and wounds,” references to topics covered in their training.
The man became uncomfortable and went to the hotel lobby to see about getting his own room. He shared with employees some of what Bond was reportedly saying that made him nervous.
About that same time, Smysor said, Bond pulled up to the front of the hotel in his truck.
“The other man runs behind the desk and hides. Bond comes in armed and says there is a possible active shooter,” Smysor said. “The second guy breaks out a window and jumps through it to get out of the building and goes to the gas station and waits for us.”
Two employees corroborated the colleague’s version of events, and Bond was arrested.
“There is no indication he ever shot the gun or shot at anyone,” Smysor said.
“He was highly intoxicated making these statements and waving a loaded gun around.”
On Monday, Bond was charged with seven criminal counts, the most serious of which was aggravated unlawful restraint, a Class 3 felony carrying penalties ranging from probation to two to five years in prison.
The other charges were making a false police report and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, both Class 4 felonies, and carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence, driving under the influence and aggravated assault.
Judge Adam Dill set his bond at $75,000. Bond posted 10 percent cash and was released from jail by Tuesday.
He is supposed to be back in court Nov. 25 with his own attorney.