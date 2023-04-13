DANVILLE — After 16 months in jail, a Danville man accused of murder has been released.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said on Thursday that she dismissed murder charges against Christopher Echols, 34, because newly discovered evidence suggests that he was not responsible for the shooting death of Jose Pacheco.
Mr. Pacheco, 35, of Danville, was found mortally wounded about 9:15 p.m. Jan. 18, 2021, in a yard in the 400 block of Avenue A. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Echols had been charged nine months after the killing and was arrested in Joplin, Mo., in December 2021. He’s been jailed ever since. He is represented by Danville attorney Sandy Lawlyes, who said the evidence “has been the same throughout.”
“There was always very strong evidence that someone else killed Mr. Pacheco and the physical evidence always supported that,” said Lawlyes, who was a prosecutor for many years.
Lacy did not return a call seeking comment on what the newly discovered evidence is or if she anticipates charging another person.
“During the diligent preparation for trial with the Danville Police Department, new evidence in this case was discovered, which prevents the prosecution of Christopher Echols at this time,” she said in a release.
“The newly discovered evidence is being assessed and reviewed by the Danville Police and the Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office,” she said.
Lawlyes said her client missed out on more than a year with his family and that while incarcerated his mother died and he was not allowed to attend her funeral.
Mr. Pacheco’s murder remains under investigation.