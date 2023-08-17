URBANA — Unless police can find a witness willing to testify in court about what he saw the night Christopher Kelly was sprayed with gunfire three years ago in the parking lot of a Champaign store, his family will have no justice.
Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Larson on Wednesday dismissed first-degree murder charges that had been lodged against Trevoy Fonville and Johnnie Holbrook, both 27, in the Aug. 15, 2020, fatal shooting of Mr. Kelly.
“We can’t find our only witness,” said a clearly frustrated Larson. “We’ve been looking for him for months. He was the only person who identified them as the shooters.”
The 23-year-old Champaign man was shot in the parking lot of Star Fox Food & Liquor, 1005 Bloomington Road, shortly after 10 p.m. on that Saturday. He had been talking to women in another vehicle and was about to get back into his own vehicle when a Jeep and a Buick approached.
Police developed information that men got out of those vehicles, fired multiple shots, then fled.
The wounded Mr. Kelly ran north across Bloomington Road, where he collapsed in a parking lot near the Popeye’s restaurant.
Police found 41 bullet casings from at least two different guns and damage to several vehicles and the nearby Days Inn from gunfire. They also found a gun near Mr. Kelly.
“There is nothing else we can do. No one else came forward as an eyewitness,” Larson said.
Larson said there were plenty of people inside the convenience store who heard shots but ducked for cover and couldn’t identify shooters.
Likewise, people in cars in the parking lot fled when the gunfire began and friends of Mr. Kelly who came to his aid said they didn’t see the shooters, Larson said.
Larson said subpoenas were issued in May for trial witnesses, and police have been looking for the eyewitness, whom he did not want to identify, ever since.
“They’ve spent over 100 hours looking for him,” he said, adding the man also has outstanding warrants in traffic cases that he has failed to appear in for about a year. “He is long gone.”
“Without him, we can’t prove the case. Even if we had him, it would have been a tough case,” said the veteran prosecutor.
The joint jury trial for Fonville and Holbrook was set to begin Monday before Judge Randy Rosenbaum.
Larson said Fonville, of Champaign, was to be released from jail Wednesday after having been in custody for the murder since August 2020.
Holbrook, who last lived in Mahomet, remains jailed on four other unrelated felony cases — three for weapons offenses and one for aggravated fleeing and eluding. He was charged with Mr. Kelly’s murder in February 2022 while he was already in custody on other cases.
If the witness should ever found and be willing to testify, Larson said his office can refile the murder charges since there is no statute of limitations on the prosecution of someone for murder.
Larson said he delivered the news to Mr. Kelly’s family.
“They are obviously frustrated and upset,” he said.
Mr. Kelly’s death was one of 10 homicides in Champaign in 2020. Nine of those victims died from gunfire.