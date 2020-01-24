DANVILLE — The stabbing deaths of three Danville men in their 60s may have been the result of a disagreement over marijuana, Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said.
Her office filed first-degree murder charges Friday against Cloanger T.M. Robinson Jr., 18, and Terrion Tinsley, 16, both of whom are being prosecuted as adults. A 17-year-old male has also been charged with aggravated robbery.
Lacy said on Wednesday evening, Robinson, Tinsley and the 17-year-old went to a house in the 400 block of Elm Street.
“Robinson is actually related to two of the victims, and while at the residence, there was some type of disagreement over marijuana,” Lacy said. “During the course of the disagreement, Robinson began stabbing one of the victims, and Terrion Tinsley began stabbing another victim. And all three suffered stab wounds, as well as blunt force trauma.”
Robinson and Tinsley were arraigned Friday afternoon. Bond for each was set at $10 million.
Investigators were led to the trio through “witness statements, video and physical evidence,” Lacy said. “We located the clothing that Robinson was wearing, and it was bloody.”
If convicted, Robinson and Tinsley could face life in prison based on the nature of the crime and the number of victims, Lacy said.
Police initially responded around 11 a.m. Thursday to the Elm Street home after receiving a report of three unresponsive men with injuries inside.
Cmdr. Josh Webb said officers spoke with a family member who had gone to the house to see a relative and found the men.
When they entered the house, officers could see the men “suffered from obvious signs of trauma,” Webb said. “The preliminary autopsy results indicate that the victims died as a result of stab wounds and blunt force trauma.”
Vermilion County Coroner Jane McFadden identified the men as Nathaniel N. Gentry, 65, Anthony D. Jones, 60, and Cordell J. Reed Sr., 67.