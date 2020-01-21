URBANA — An Indianapolis man wanted for two homicides in that city was arrested Friday in Champaign.
Damarion Moore, 26, appeared Tuesday before Judge Adam Dill and waived extradition, agreeing to return to Indiana to face charges accusing him of fatally shooting two people earlier this month.
Members of the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force found Moore at a home in the 1400 block of Dobbins Drive, Champaign.
He was wanted on a warrant issued by Marion County, Ind., authorities a week ago accusing him of shooting a man on Jan. 8 and a woman on Jan. 9.
Both shootings took place on the capital city’s west side. The man died at a hospital while the woman was pronounced dead where she was found.