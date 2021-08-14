FARMER CITY — The answer was the same from those asked why they came out in the blazing sun on an August day where the only shade to be found was in a beer tent.
“I support law enforcement and I empathize with them,” said Jan Gumbel of rural Seymour. “I worked for the state highway department. It’s dangerous out there. We lost co-workers. It shakes you up when someone you work with comes to an early demise while doing their job.”
Gumbel was one of hundreds of people at Saturday’s “Back the Badge” festival organized by the Back the Blue Champaign County group that was launched on Facebook a year ago.
“We’re drinking beer for a good cause,” laughed Gumbel, who was surrounded by friends who are current or retired law enforcement at the Farmer City Raceway.
Five musical acts provided entertainment for the 10-hour event.
Matt Stuckey, founder of the Back the Blue group, said 1,800 tickets at $20 each had been sold in advance.
Back the Blue has also created a non-profit organization called the “10-78 Foundation,” the police radio code for “need assistance.”
What little money they raised in their first year paid for about 120 Thanksgiving meals and winter coats for people who couldn’t afford to buy their own, said Stuckey, a dumpster truck driver from Mahomet.
In the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis last year at the hands of a rogue police officer, Stuckey didn’t like the way dedicated police officers were being treated and launched the Facebook group, which boasts about 7,000 followers.
“You could tell the hurt. They felt alone,” Stuckey said of his law enforcement friends and their families.
“This is our first big event. We plan on having some other stuff,” he said. “We have 85 sponsors so we gave out 1,200 more tickets. And a lot of people are buying tickets at the gate."
Many were clad in black and blue shirts emblazoned with pro-law enforcement sentiment, including Tim Voges of Urbana, who retired from the Champaign County sheriff’s office after working there 28 years.
“Police weren’t vilified like they are now,” he said, standing with fellow retirees. “It’s just a crazy world where the good guys are bad guys and the bad guys are good guys. I pray for law enforcement every day.”
Chris Patient of Fisher was among a group of Blue Crew motorcyclists — current or former military, law enforcement and first responders — who came in support.
A former correctional officer in Macon County for eight years, Patient knows well the demands of working in a jail and likes his job with Roto-Rooter a whole lot more, he said.
Bret Kerz came from Charleston on a Harley-Davidson with a flag painted on it that he bought that way from a military veteran.
“I got a lot of friends (in law enforcement) and my stepson is on the Coles County sheriff’s department in training,” said Kerz, who has ridden motorcycles for 44 of his 63 years.
Audrey and James Holland of Monticello both served in the U.S. Army and are considered disabled due to their service.
“We support those who support us,” said Audrey Holland, who said she went to school with Amber Oberheim.
Mrs. Oberheim's husband, Champaign police Officer Chris Oberheim, was fatally shot May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance. The man who killed him was killed by Officer Oberheim's partner.
Amber Oberheim and three of her four daughters came Saturday just to have some fun. She has launched Peacemaker Project 703 — her late husband’s badge number — to “proactively support law enforcement officers and their families through community outreach, reform and education.”
Kris Rath, the wife of Champaign police officer Nate Rath, helped organize Saturday’s concert extravaganza with the help of about 40 volunteers.
“I have spent 23 years supporting my husband and his department and as a veteran (police) spouse this is my opportunity to give back to all first responders and their families,” she said. “With the foundation, we are also able to do the community bridge piece, plank by plank.”