DANVILLE — Mark Wynn, a national trainer and consultant on domestic and sexual violence, will headline a conference on the topic Friday in Danville.
“Responding to Domestic and Sexual Violence” will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Second Church of Christ. (Lunch is on your own.)
It’s being sponsored by the Survivor Resource Center, Crosspoint at the Y and the Victim Assistance Program in Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy’s office.
Wynn is a retired lieutenant with the Nashville Metropolitan Police Department. In 1995, he helped form the largest police domestic investigative unit in the U.S.
Wynn is also a survivor of domestic violence — as a young boy, he had an abusive stepfather and feared for his mother’s safety — and is devoted to raising awareness and ending family violence.
To register, call Lucy Overlander at the state’s attorney’s office at 217-554-7750. People can also register at the conference.