Need a safe spot to complete online purchases? UI's police station is open 24-7
URBANA — With the increasing frequency of sales between strangers via social media comes the inevitable increase in those who want to get something for nothing. And University of Illinois police want buyers and sellers alike to be safe in those transactions.
On Nov. 16, a UI student became a victim when he arranged to sell a laptop computer to a person. They met outside Grainger Engineering Library (1301 W. Springfield Ave., U) — coincidentally just a couple blocks west of the police station — and the seller handed the computer to a man sitting in a car, expecting to have payment handed back.
The would-be buyer had no intention of paying and drove off with the man’s computer.
“We know that our students are using the online marketplace to buy and sell valuable items for cash,” said Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police Craig Stone. “We want to offer a service to keep our students safe. If those transactions are happening in person, it is important to meet in a public place to deter crime.”
Stone said the lobby of the police department at 1110 W. Springfield Ave. is a great place to make those exchanges.
"Our lobby is open 24 hours a day and we’re equipped with security cameras but the most valuable piece is, if you’re communicating with someone who has bad intentions, the mere suggestion of, ‘Hey, let’s meet at the police department’ can discourage that person from doing whatever they have in mind,” said Pat Wade, UI police spokesman.
“It’s something we’ve been doing for as long as I can remember. We want to make people aware we have this service,” Wade said.
In November 2018, Champaign police made available two brightly lit parking spaces close to their building on North First Street for marketplace traders to swap items.
Lt. Bruce Ramseyer said he sees the area getting regular use.
“We don’t monitor it. It’s open 24/7 and it is recorded,” he said.
“I want to stress that it’s not a guarantee your transaction is 100 percent legitimate or 100 percent safe. We do record it with our building security camera,” he said, explaining that if something bad did happen, there would be a record.
Those exchanging items for cash are also welcome to go in the lobby but police are not there to verify the authenticity of merchandise, Ramseyer said.
Wade said UI police don’t intend to get involved in the transactions but are there as a backup if needed. They ask that people using their small lobby for swaps alert the front desk clerk about their intention.
He and Stone also remind buyers and sellers to check the profile of someone they plan to meet if possible.
“Ideally, you should try to confirm the person’s identity before you arrange to make the sale to make sure they are who they say they are. If someone’s profile looks suspicious or questionable for any reason, it may not be a good idea to proceed with the sale,” Wade said.
Meetings should always take place in a well-lit, high-traffic area, and preferably an area equipped with security cameras.
News-Gazette