URBANA — Mack’s Twin City Recycling co-owner Corey Mathis knows he’s in a high-risk industry, but even so, he says the latest fire there is confusing.
“We don’t know how a fire could have started,” he said. “We’re just really confused by it.”
The Tuesday night fire that destroyed a brand-new building was the third in a decade for the family-owned recycling business at 2808 N. Lincoln Ave., U.
Not only was the building that burned carefully constructed to avoid fire risk, Mathis said, the usual walk-throughs had been done before the business closed for the day to make sure all equipment was turned off, no gasoline containers were open and other safety checks had been done before employees left.
“We designed the building to be pretty fireproof,” he said.
The fire completely destroyed the 100-by-50-foot building intended to be the new maintenance building, Mathis said.
Inside was a truck, an employee’s personal pickup, some tools, hydraulic fluid, a welding torch with an acetylene tank and a forklift with a propane tank, he said.
There have been previous fires at the Lincoln Avenue location in November 2019 and December 2013, and in July 2016, a fire did massive damage to Mack’s Auto Recycling at 1309 E. Kerr Ave., U.
The 2013 fire involved one warehouse, and the 2019 fire was in a building used for equipment repair and cardboard baling.
“Every time we start to do something, it seems like fire sets us back,” Mathis said. “I don’t know. We have procedure after procedure in place to prevent these things.”
A video from Tuesday evening isn’t providing any clues into how the latest fire started, Mathis said.
“It’s hard to tell anything," he said. "It happened fast, whatever it was."
All employees had been gone from the premises for about an hour and a half when the fire started, and the video showed smoke coming from the building right around 8 p.m., Mathis said.
Mack’s was fully open for business Wednesday, and beyond that, Mathis said, no decisions had yet been made about rebuilding.
Eastern Prairie fire Chief Brian Smith said the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office was on site and is investigating the fire.
It took firefighters from five area fire departments three hours to get the fire out, he said.