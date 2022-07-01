CHAMPAIGN — With the Urbana and University of Illinois police departments and Champaign County Sheriff’s Office nearby, new Champaign police Chief Tim Tyler has plenty of peers to lean on.
“Not the first time,” Tyler told Brian Barnhart during his first appearance on WDWS 1400-AM’s “Penny for Your Thoughts.” “I always tell every police department that none of us are fat and sassy anymore, so we all have to work together. Any police agency, you can consider the Champaign Police Department your second home, we’re here to help each other out, you can borrow whatever you need to borrow.”
And as Tyler pointed out during his radio appearance Thursday morning, one example of that cooperation is coming this October, when the UI department becomes the main patrol agency in Campustown through at least September 2024.
Champaign won’t be borrowing the help, per se — it is paying UI police more than $840,000 to add seven officers to its staff to fulfill the deal.
“Times are different now,” Tyler said. “We’re working with streamlined workforces, and a lot of the police leaders here understand that.”
During his 15-minute radio spot, Tyler also talked more about his early career, policing philosophy and first impressions of work in Champaign.
“Point blank, the line in the sand, we’re going to make sure every community member is safe in Champaign, and that’s by enforcing the law,” Tyler said.
The rate of shooting incidents in Champaign this year hasn’t matched last year’s record rate. Through May, there were 59 confirmed shootings in Champaign, a 45 percent drop from the same period last year.
Through the first six months of this year, Champaign has seen two confirmed gun deaths: Brandon McClendon, 25, was killed in March, and Prentiss Jackson, 18, was killed last week. In 2021, there were six gun homicides in the first six months of the year.
“I’m an old military guy, so that’s not good enough,” Tyler said. “One person getting killed is too many for me; one gunshot is too many. And I’m proud of the police department; in the last two weeks, they’ve recovered almost 12 firearms from people who were not supposed to have them.”
Tyler spoke at length about the respect he’s held for Champaign police ever since he started with the Illinois State Police two decades ago.
Now that he’s here, Tyler said he’s learning the respect is mutual.
“I learned a long time ago, if they really don’t like you, they don’t joke with you,” Tyler said. “I get joked on a lot in the department, and it’s fine; I have a Southern accent, and they really point that out a lot. They treat me like I’ve been a member of this department for the last 20 years.”