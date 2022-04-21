CHAMPAIGN — Timothy T. Tyler said he wasn’t searching for a new position when he first saw the opening for Champaign police chief. He’d never applied to lead a police department before.
“But this opportunity was something I could not pass up,” he said at his introductory press conference for the job on Wednesday morning.
Tyler will begin as the next chief on June 6, exactly 10 months after his predecessor, Anthony Cobb, finished his last shift. His start date, Tyler said, “cannot come fast enough.”
“My family and I are looking forward to making Champaign our home,” Tyler said, with his wife just two rows back from the podium. (He’s been to Champaign before, as a state trooper, National Guard member and the parent of a Parkland College/University of Illinois student.)
With the hiring of Tyler, City Manager Dorothy David has wrapped up the city’s national search for the next leader of its short-staffed police department, after a year of record community gun violence.
The search was narrowed to three finalists in mid-March, all of whom visited Champaign for a three-day interview process at the end of the month.
“It was pretty intense,” Tyler said. “My wife can tell you I went home having nightmares.”
But he clearly made an impact — his appointment was announced three weeks later, ahead of the late May-early June range the city manager projected last month.
“You don’t need to spend a lot of time with Chief Tyler to feel his enthusiasm — it is infectious,” David said. “We are at a time in our city, our state and our nation where hopefulness and energy and a positive drive to keep things moving forward is something I wish I could bottle and sell.
“He really is committed to being here for the long term and being part of this community.”
Filling his new department’s vacancies, now at 19 after some recent hires, is one of Tyler’s top priorities.
“We need to address our staffing issues so we can get back to fully engaging with our residents, youth, neighborhoods and business community members,” Tyler said.
But community safety is first on his list. He lauded the city’s recently codified gun-violence reduction blueprint, calling it a “great template.”
Tyler is currently the director and chief of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources police in Springfield.
His law-enforcement career began in 1993 as an officer in the Markham Police Department. He served there for five years before becoming master sergeant and squad leader for the Illinois State Police’s Chicago District Headquarters in Des Plaines.
Tyler moved up state police ranks for the next two decades, working in Chicago and Collinsville, eventually serving as deputy director and colonel for its Division of Academy and Training until November 2020.
Tyler’s military service — 32 years’ worth — stretches further than his police experience. He served in several combat missions, in the Persian Gulf War and war in Afghanistan, and holds the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army Reserves.
“I’m a third-generation combat veteran in my family,” he said. “I know nothing but to serve my fellow citizens.”
Tyler and David both complimented the expertise of the other finalists, St. Louis police Cmdr. Angela Coonce and Idaho Falls, Idaho, police Chief Bryce Johnson.
Tyler earned an associate degree in law enforcement from South Suburban College in South Holland and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Chicago State. He’s currently pursuing a master’s in public administration.
He will earn $180,000 a year as Champaign’s top cop.
“I’m eager to get to know all the employees of the department, and listen to their ideas, suggestions and concerns,” Tyler said. “I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”