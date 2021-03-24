URBANA — Urbana Fire Chief Chuck Lauss hopes that having an extra administrator will better serve the fire department and the citizens of Urbana.
Demond Dade, formerly of the Quincy Fire Department, started March 9 as deputy chief for Urbana’s 60-person fire department. He will oversee the department’s emergency medical services, which consume a large part of the daily routine of the 53 firefighters on the force.
“EMS is about 51 percent of our calls,” Lauss said. “We need to continue to address those things, see what the industry is doing, and work together with the stakeholders from Arrow and Pro (ambulance) to give the best services to the community.”
When firefighters are not on medical or fire calls, inspecting buildings, or maintaining equipment, they are typically training. And Lauss wants Dade to be part of supervising that as well.
Dade said exactly what he new duties will be is still being hashed out by him, Lauss, the division chiefs and the captains.
“A lot of these guys have been overworked for a long time,” Dade said. “We will discuss what needs to be taken off their plates.”
Lauss noted that many years ago, the department had an assistant fire chief, but that person’s duties were assumed primarily by the three division chiefs who supervise and work with firefighters, 24 hours on and 48 hours off.
“But on their 48 hours off, in the past, they have been coming back and working — not for overtime, because they are exempt — to address some of the committees that they are in charge of,” Lauss said.
Lauss said having Dade on board gives him a chance to “hang up the pager when I go home at 5 p.m.” The two will alternate months for being the on-call duty chief.
Lauss was hired as Urbana’s top firefighter in September 2018, coming from Peoria by way of Pekin, where he was the chief. He’s been a firefighter for 34 years.
Dade had been with the Quincy Fire Department in western Illinois for 21 years.
Lauss said he knew Dade in passing from professional organizations to which they both belonged, including the Central Illinois Fire Chiefs, but didn’t know him well.
Born in Quincy, Dade grew up in the Minneapolis area but returned to his birth city to play basketball in community college.
“I didn’t grow up thinking this (fire service) is what I wanted to do,” he said. “I didn’t want to be in a factory. I thought I’d go to college and be a professional athlete.”
In Quincy, the 47-year-old Dade met his future wife, Donyelle, who had a jump-start on a family. They have been married for 25 years and now have five children ranging in age from 16 to 34, and eight grandchildren.
Dade said he was working as a welder at a Quincy factory and was considering the military or police work when a cousin mentioned taking the firefighter’s qualifying test.
“We did it and six months later, I got the job,” he said.
In Quincy, Dade was a lieutenant for 12 years and deputy chief of administration for a year.
He’s familiar with Champaign and Urbana because he has been teaching part-time the last four years at the University of Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign. He said his 16-year-old daughter likes the area and is prepared to move here to finish out her high school career.
Dade was one of about 20 applicants for the deputy chief position and will be paid $128,000 annually.
Lauss said a good chunk of that salary was available because the fire marshal’s position had not been filled following the September retirement of Phil Edwards after 24 years with the department.
The department is also taking advantage of a three-year federal grant aimed at beefing up staffing.
“We hope to tweak some other things … change the look a little of Urbana fire,” Lauss said. “The bottom line is we are looking at how we can better serve the community.
“To come and get to pioneer the position you are in is awesome,” Dade said. “I get to be the guy who totally messes this up or does a good job. To be able to set the bar is an awesome privilege.”