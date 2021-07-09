URBANA — A Champaign man arrested Thursday in a shooting that happened about a week earlier allegedly ditched two handguns as police were approaching.
A Champaign police report said as officers went to the home of Xavier L. Gary, 29, in the 1000 block of Francis Drive on Thursday morning, they saw someone toss two guns out a window.
Police recovered the handguns and once inside Gary’s home, they found that besides him, the only other people present were two small children who would not have been capable of throwing the guns out.
Police were at Gary’s house to arrest him on charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for allegedly shooting an 18-year-old man in the leg several times about 2:45 a.m. July 2 about a block from his house.
Gary was arraigned on those charges Friday as well as two new counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for allegedly pitching the guns out.
He was also wanted for failure to appear in court in June on a 2020 case in which he was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting a peace officer for allegedly having a gun in a car that Champaign police stopped May 29. An officer was injured during a chase because Gary ran from the vehicle.
Gary is being held on a total of $1,525,000 bond in the three cases. He told Judge Adam Dill he wanted time to hire his own attorney in the newer cases, which carry significant prison time if he’s convicted. Dill told him to be back in court July 22.