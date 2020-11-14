RANTOUL — Police officers who have been involved in a high number of use-of-force cases, high-speed chases or even have taken a large number of sick days are among the categories that can be flagged through a new Rantoul Police Department software system.
The village board this week approved a five-year agreement with Altovista Technology for the Arx Alert system that will keep an eye on trends of all sorts within the system, Police Chief Tony Brown said.
The program is a risk-management and community transparency platform that will cost the village $18,000 over five years.
“Two of the big points is it’s an early-warning system for administration ... that helps us track data,” Brown said.
It’s data that has always been in the department’s system but has not been easily identifiable.
An example is vehicle pursuits.
“It will pull data and trace how many of those that we have. We can see a pattern. Maybe one officer is getting into 90 percent of chases,” Brown said.
The same thing will be available for use-of-force cases. There might be a perfectly good reason why one or more officers are more involved in those cases. Or there might not be.
“It could be an early warning if we need to address some kind of behavior,” Brown said.
He said the department doesn’t get many officer complaints, but the new system will be able to track any that do come in.
The new system also provides greater transparency to the community. It can pull data from the department’s records management system and provide that information to the public and the media. Information such as types of arrests, traffic violations and other categories.
“Right now the state does a traffic study, but it’s usually six months later that it comes in,” Brown said.
The program will enable the department to develop a crime-mapping program.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve tried to be more transparent,” Brown said, “and I think we need to be more transparent.”
He said the information can be made available to the public on the village website and can serve as an alert system, telling people to be on the watch for certain things such as a spate of car burglaries.
“We do work for the public, and the public should be able to see” this information, Brown said.
In other business, the board approved a resolution authorizing a first amendment that changes the method of transferring 48 acres in the southeast corner of the former Chanute Air Force Base from the Air Force to the village. That land is needed for the construction of an autonomous transportation research facility to be developed in part by the University of Illinois.
With the university’s interest in the property and in the adjoining 204 acres, it is necessary to accelerate the property transfers.
The board also voted to accept an award of $150,000 in CURES money from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.
The village will award grant funds of up to $5,000 each from that distribution to local businesses and organizations that have incurred COVID-19 pandemic-related expenses.
Application forms will be available on the village website.