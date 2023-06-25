URBANA — The sounds of cash registers scanning items and customers shopping at Salt and Light in Urbana echo into the office of Hope for Women, an organization that helps women recently released from prison that launched just over two weeks ago.
Co-founders Valeri Nesbitt-Howard and Mykeshia Lipscomb know that the office, which has walls but no ceiling separating it from the store, isn’t the perfect long-term spot. But the former food pantry, which now operates as a grocery store that gives store credit to volunteers who need it, is a great place to start.
“We thought this was an opportunity to get more people that we probably couldn’t reach,” Lipscomb said.
Hope for Women, which recently received funding from the city of Urbana, is exactly the kind of organization that Lipscomb could have used in 2017, when she was released from prison after serving five-and-a-half years.
As she prepared to leave Decatur Correctional Center, Lipscomb and her fellow inmates were given information about organizations in their areas, but the only services available for women, she was made to believe, were for helping those with drug addictions and mental-health issues.
“There was so much for the men to go to, so many resources for them,” she said, “but when I tried to find help, I couldn’t find anyone.”
Luckily, she had a support system that included a large network of family and longtime friends, including Nesbitt-Howard, who has known Lipscomb since her birth and eventually became her sister-in-law. During Lipscomb’s time in prison, the two spoke on the phone most days. Nesbitt-Howard helped Lipscomb navigate a trying time in prison, when her grandparents, who had taken care of her four children, both died.
“It’s a lot for anybody, physically, mentally, emotionally,” said Nesbitt-Howard, who is 12 years older than Lipscomb. “It takes a village.”
For a year following her release, she slept on the couch at her children’s apartment, all but one of whom had graduated from high school by that time. She found a job, but she found herself spending much of her day’s pay on ride-hailing services to get to and from work.
Lipscomb’s life has progressed over the last six years. She became a nurse caretaker and plans on going back to school this fall to work toward a degree in business administration.
A year-and-a-half ago, Lipscomb and Nesbitt-Howard decided to begin the process of making sure women who recently came home from prison have a support system. They took their idea to Marlon Mitchell, Nesbitt-Howard’s cousin and the founder and executive director of FirstFollowers, a Champaign-based organization that helps people coming home from prison find housing and employment, among other resources.
The organization, as Lipscomb discovered, did help women, but the 1,510 females in the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections make up just 5 percent of the total 29,665 prisoners, so most of the organization’s resources are geared toward men.
Women face unique challenges, Lipscomb and Nesbitt-Howard contended, and they asked if they could join Mitchell at FirstFollowers, with a goal of learning from him and forming their own organization under its umbrella.
“In our community, there are a lot of single mothers, and they don’t have the resources,” said Lipscomb, who called Mitchell a “great mentor.” “Food is hard to get, medical cards, you don’t have an ID. When you come home, you have nothing, so you’re depending on other people to take you and pick you up. You have to really be in it to win it to have somebody who goes behind you and takes you to your appointments, because it’s hard. You don’t want to bug people, and you have to work.
“We decided, ‘Something’s got to give,’” she added. “Because the women nowadays are the heads of households, and we should be getting resources. That’s when we stepped up and said, ‘We’re going to do this.’”
After receiving funding from the city of Urbana, Hope for Women held a launch event June 3. Right now, the organization is actively helping six women, though it has the funding to help more, Nesbitt-Howard said. They’re currently applying for grants and planning a fundraiser and hope to establish a sustainable stream of funding.
The first order of business when helping a woman recently released from prison, they said, is to help her get a new ID card to replace the temporary one from the Department of Corrections, providing transportation to get the card and helping pay for it.
They then help women acquire a cellphone, apply for services including food stamps and health insurance, find counseling, and find and apply for jobs. For mothers, they’ll provide diapers and clothing for children. They provide bus passes and occasionally give rides to the women they help. They’ll help apply for rental assistance with the local township government, and will foot some of the bill for those behind on rent.
“We don’t want them to resort back to what they used to do,” Nesbitt-Howard said. “And I know it’s hard. When you starve people and you don’t have resources for people and you push them into a wall, that’s what you get: chaos. If you have a village and you provide these resources, then you don’t feel caged in, like, ‘This is what I have to do.’”
The goal is to remove as many hurdles as possible for women trying to get their lives on track as they re-enter society.
“You’re trying to be a better person,” Lipscomb said. “You come out of jail with the mindset of, ‘I’m not going to do that anymore. I’m going to be better,’ so you want to stick to that. You want to be true.’
“We don’t want someone to feel like they have to do something out of character for them to get help for themselves or for their family,” she added. “We want to help them change and be a better person. Some people might resort back to their old ways to try to make some money because they feel like they have no options. So, we want to be there to eliminate that.”