URBANA — Urbana police Chief Larry Boone said he’s been impressed by his welcoming to a community considerably smaller than the place he called home for more than three decades.
“I am a very progressive chief, which is why I’m here,” Boone said. “I am where I need to be.”
Eleven weeks into the job, the former chief of police in Norfolk, Va., took time Wednesday to introduce himself to area journalists.
Boone, 59, said he has been “welcomed with open arms” to Urbana, a city of about 39,000, compared with Norfork, which has a population around 250,000.
He retired from the Norfolk Police Department in April 2022 after 33 years of service. Before accepting the $205,000-a-year job in Urbana, he was a finalist for police-chief posts in St. Louis, Cincinnati and Fort Myers, Fla.
Sizing up the men and women of his department, Boone said he has observed that “they truly like one another.”
“Not only do they like each other, they like their professional staff. They’re small but mighty and have a genuine can-do mindset,” he said, adding that he is absorbing their “positive energy.”
Providing background on himself, Boone said he grew up in a New Brunswick, N.J., neighborhood consisting primarily of Black and Hispanic residents. If police came to the neighborhood, “you knew someone was going to jail,” he said.
Having been falsely accused of a crime as a juvenile that was later expunged from his record, Boone moved to North Carolina to live with grandparents and escape the negative influences of his hometown.
A member of the two-time national champion Georgia Southern football team, Boone said his "ah ha" moment about police work came as he was pulling himself off the field and looked up to see a Black man in a police uniform, the first time he had seen someone who looked like himself in that role.
“I knew that’s what I wanted to do,” he said, adding he joined the Norfolk department at age 26, where he had a “very solid career,” having done almost every job there and having been promoted nine times, ultimately becoming chief in December 2016.
Asked what he means when he refers to the department looking different under his leadership and flanked by lieutenants wearing their dress blue uniforms, Boone said Urbana citizens can expect to be involved in the development of department policy.
“Once we get at capacity ... we will be in the community going door to door asking citizens ‘How do we police you?’” he said. “We have to allow the community to have input.”
Boone talked about positive inroads he made in Norfolk with the LGBTQ community by having his command staff meet with representatives to develop a policy on how police should “interface with the community.”
He also said an evaluation by national consultants BerryDunn of how Urbana delivers its police and fire services should be finished in the next few weeks.
“I just talked to them yesterday,” he said, declining to say more until the firm has delivered its report to the city. “I worked with them in 2017 in Norfolk on staffing.”
Boone sidestepped a question about departmental staffing, other than to say that he would run “any huge changes or requests” by the city council and mayor first.
“I recognize there is a shortage. A plan is going to surface,” he said.
Mirroring national trends, the Urbana Police Department is currently not at its full authorized strength of 59.
Lt. Matt Bain said there are 10 people either about to start at or already at the Police Training Institute or in field training. Assuming all of them complete those obligations and there are no immediate retirements, the force should be at capacity soon.
Boone promised that he will be a familiar face in Urbana, starting with greeting students and parents Thursday at Urbana schools.
“I’m going to be everywhere ... to be the ambassador for and to show folks we are there to serve them," he said. "I know how to do this. I’m not a guy who leads from the desk.”