One year, three months and 30 days after his predecessor’s last shift, 33-year law enforcement veteran Larry Boone was sworn in as Urbana’s new police chief this week.
After thanking city officials and members of the audience, the former Norfolk, Va., chief and two-time national championship-winning Georgia Southern defensive lineman delivered a 386-word speech (without notes) about how he’ll lead and what to expect from the department going forward.
Here it is in full.
“You will see a different police department. I think some of you for the first time have seen these gentlemen dressed out in their blues. This is the start of something different, something new.
“We’re going to be intentional to the best of our ability. We’re going to serve you to the best of our ability. We’re going to hold each other accountable to the best of our ability.
“Conversely, we’re going to hold you responsible, as well. Each of these women and men know that this job is difficult. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have taken their oath. I simply submit to you: When times are tough — and there will be difficult times — please allow us an opportunity to provide you with facts before rendering an opinion. I promise you I will always be transparent with you. I will never hide anything that’s in my purview of control.
"To the women and men of the law enforcement division, I will always support you — as long as you adhere to policies and your training. There will be mistakes but there will be few mistakes. I know that because I come from a (city) of 250,000 people and 700 officers, and there were many times that we got it right, more so than we got it wrong. And they will happen. And we will deal with it.
“And we would deal with it from a position of compassion — unless it’s illegal. I will not tolerate illegal activity from anyone. I will swiftly take action, and you will know about it.
“To the city council, I’m going to hold you responsible and accountable as well, because you’re going to hold me (accountable) — and I expect you to, as well. There will be moments of disagreement. There will be moments you don’t necessarily agree with me. And that’s OK, because this country’s built on compromise — and we will compromise to see that this city, this department, this community, the business community, as well as our faith-based leaders, do our very darnedest to ensure that Urbana is a place where one can work, and play, and live.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I submit to you going forward: This will be a different department the moment I walk out this door. Thank you all for coming out. Thank you all for listening. Bye bye.”