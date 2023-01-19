URBANA — A Champaign man awaiting sentencing for weapons offenses stemming from his 2020 arrest has been arrested again for having a gun.
Judge Brett Olmstead on Thursday arraigned Keonte Fletcher, 26, who listed an address in the 1200 block of Providence Circle, on a charge alleging he is an armed habitual criminal.
Fletcher's bond was set at $500,000, and he was told to return to court Feb. 15.
If convicted of the Class X felony, he faces six to 30 years in prison and would have to serve the sentence after whatever sentence he receives for the previous indictment for being an armed habitual criminal and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Judge Randy Rosenbaum convicted him in a bench trial in December of those crimes and set sentencing for Feb. 22.
A warrant had been issued last week for Fletcher’s arrest in the newly filed case after he was charged with allegedly having a loaded handgun in a vehicle at his home on Sept. 14. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.
With two previous felony convictions for possession of a weapon, Fletcher is not allowed to have a gun.