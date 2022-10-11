NEWMAN — A 51-year-old Newman woman has died from injuries she received Sunday in a house explosion.
Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon said Shalonda Bailey was pronounced dead at 8:11 p.m. Monday at Springfield Memorial Hospital.
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday. Allmon said the death remains under investigation by his office.
Ms. Bailey was airlifted to the Springfield hospital with third-degree burns.
She had been the only person in the house in the 300 block of Broadway Street at the time of the explosion.
The explosion occurred when Ms. Bailey was turning on her stove.
Firefighters found the house completely destroyed. The blast also damaged a house next door.