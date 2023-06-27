URBANA — A shooting Monday night in east Urbana resulted in property damage but no apparent injuries, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said at 7 p.m., deputies were called for a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of East University Avenue and found a vehicle in a parking lot with bullet holes in the driver’s side and casings inside the vehicle and in the street.
It appeared that there was an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles, according to the sheriff’s office.