URBANA — A University of Illinois student arrested Tuesday for aggravated battery in connection with a stabbing on campus was released from custody Wednesday.
State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said her office needs more information from police before deciding what, if any charges, to file against Brandon Lee, 20, of Champaign.
Lee’s attorney, Tony Bruno of Urbana, said he was contacted March 24 by Lee’s family and told UI police that same day that Lee was the person they were looking for in connection with an early-morning altercation in the 100 block of East Green Street, Champaign. Bruno indicated to police he would bring his client in early this week.
Bruno said Lee told him that he, his girlfriend and two other males had just left a campus bar in the 100 block of East Green Street about 1:45 a.m. Friday when they were approached by two other young men who began yelling at Lee’s girlfriend for reasons Bruno was unclear on.
Bruno said it appeared that the men who approached had been drinking, as had members of Lee’s friend group.
About that time, one of Lee’s male friends got sick on the sidewalk, and one of the men who had approached shoved the vomiting friend. Bruno said Lee then pushed that man back in an attempt to keep the man from his friends and his girlfriend.
That allegedly sparked an altercation during which Lee used a small fixed-blade knife that he carries for protection to defend himself and his friends. During the fight, both the other men were stabbed.
Both were injured seriously enough that they required hospitalization.
Bruno said a frightened Lee and his girlfriend fled the scene and went to his home in Chicago, where they told his parents what happened.
Bruno said that after hearing Lee explain what appears to him to be an obvious case of self-defense, he called UI police Friday to identify Lee as the person police were looking for and said he would bring him in after he had first reviewed surveillance video that police had obtained from a nearby apartment building.
“After I saw the video, it became even clearer to me it was an act of self-defense,” Bruno said of what had happened.
Bruno said he was surprised that when he accompanied Lee on Tuesday to the police station, where Lee gave a statement and handed over the knife, Lee was arrested.
“This was clearly justifiable,” Bruno said.