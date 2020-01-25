URBANA — The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s office will not file any criminal charges against the president of the University of Illinois Alumni Alliance in connection with her arrest Thursday for domestic battery.
Jennifer Dillavou, 61, who listed an address in the 3500 block of Lakeshore Drive, Champaign, was arrested by Champaign County sheriff’s deputies for allegedly striking her husband.
“We met with her husband, and he wants to resolve this through counseling in their marriage,” State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Friday.
Champaign County sheriff’s Lt. Curt Apperson said at 9:40 p.m. Thursday, a METCAD telecommunicator sent deputies to the couple’s home in west Champaign in response to a 911 hangup call.
“Dispatch heard yelling on an open line but no one responded,” Apperson said.
Deputies learned that Dillavou and her 59-year-old husband had been involved in a verbal argument that turned physical.
She admitted that she hit him. Apperson said, and videotape that the husband took during their altercation led deputies to conclude that she was the aggressor, which prompted her arrest. The husband declined any medical treatment, Apperson said.
Dillavou is the first woman to serve as permanent president of the UI Alumni Association, now referred to as the Alumni Alliance. She also has the title of associate vice chancellor for alumni relations.
Last spring, she was honored by the Champaign Urbana Schools Foundation as one of its distinguished alumni. Dillavou is a 1977 graduate of Centennial High School and also graduated from the UI.