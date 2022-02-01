Champaign police said about 6:50 p.m. Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, officers got a call that shots were fired the parking lot of a strip mall shown above in the 900 block of West Town Center Boulevard in Champaign. It was initially thought that the shooter ran into the Meijer store to the north, so it was evacuated and closed. Police said more investigation showed the shooter got in a vehicle and fled the area.