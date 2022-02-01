CHAMPAIGN — Police found neither victims nor suspects following a shooting Monday night that resulted in the evacuation of the Meijer store on North Prospect Avenue in Champaign.
Police Lt. Ben Newell said officers in that area heard gunshots about 6:50 p.m., then received a report that shots were fired in a parking lot in a strip mall in the 900 block of West Town Center Boulevard.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the shooter was on foot and fired at a vehicle in that parking lot. That vehicle took off and did not make any report to police, Newell said.
Because it was initially believed that the shooter may have run into the Meijer store just north of where the shooting happened, the store was evacuated and closed.
However, police determined that was not the case. Instead, they believe the shooter got in a vehicle that fled the area.
Police found eight spent bullet casings but could not find anyone who was injured or any damage to property.
Witnesses were unable to provide specifics on the shooter or the vehicle that person fled in.
Anyone with information that could help police find the shooter is asked to contact them at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.