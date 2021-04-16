URBANA TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported after an attempted arson and shooting early Friday in a mobile-home park northeast of Urbana.
According to a release from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, about 1:30 a.m., deputies responded to a report of shots fired on Gurth Drive in the Ivanhoe Estates mobile-home park.
“From the investigation, it appears that unknown suspect(s) threw a gas can into a bedroom window in an attempt to start the residence on fire,” the release said. “Unknown suspect(s) then fired over 50 rounds of ammunition at the residence, striking the residence and a neighboring residence.”
While the home was occupied, no one was hurt, authorities said.
The sheriff’s office asked anyone with information to contact them at 217-384-1213 or through the office’s mobile app.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.