URBANA TOWNSHIP — After a gas can failed to start a house fire early Friday morning, someone started firing more than 50 bullets into a house northeast of Urbana, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.
While the home was occupied, no one was injured in the incident, according to the sheriff’s office, which responded around 1:30 a.m. Friday to reports of shots heard on Gurth Drive in Urbana Township.
“From the investigation it appears that unknown suspect(s) threw a gas can into a bedroom window in an attempt to start the residence on fire,” a news release said. “Unknown suspect(s) then fired over 50 rounds of ammunition at the residence, striking the residence and a neighboring residence.”
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information about it to contact them at 217-384-1213 or through the sheriff’s smartphone app. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.