URBANA — Nobody was injured in an early-morning fire Monday at a home in Urbana.
Urbana firefighters were called at 12:33 a.m. to a home in the 1900 block of Trails Drive for a report of due to smoke and possible fire in the house.
When crews arrived, they found the occupants outdoors and were told there was a fire in a bedroom.
Officials said the fire was out about 10 minutes after crews arrived. Damage was estimated at $75,000.
The occupants of the home were displaced and assisted with accommodations for the night by the local Emergency Services and Support Team.