URBANA — Investigators from the Illinois State Fire Marshal’s Office are trying to determine what caused a fire that destroyed an east Urbana home.
A release from the Edge-Scott Fire Protection District said a family of eight -- two adults and six children -- living in the 2700 block of East California Avenue was displaced by a late-night fire Wednesday. No one was injured.
Edge-Scott firefighters found fire coming through the roof of the home about 11:15 p.m. They got help from firefighters from Urbana, Savoy, St. Joseph, and Eastern Prairie.
The first responders had the fire under control within 45 minutes but remained there another three hours putting out hot spots.
About 30 firefighters in all turned out for the call.