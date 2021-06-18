CHAMPAIGN — Police are investigating shots fired Thursday night in the downtown area.
Police spokesman Tom Yelich said preliminary information is that officers received multiple reports of gunfire in the downtown area about 10:20 p.m.
They found six bullet casings near the intersection of Taylor and Market streets but no reports of injury or property damage.
“No one has come forward with information,” Yelich said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free “P3 Tips” mobile app.
The city has been besieged this year with shootings. The incident brings to approximately 130 the number of times Champaign police have been called to shootings and found evidence of gunfire.
There have been five shooting deaths in Champaign in 2021.