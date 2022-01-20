CHAMPAIGN — Champaign police are investigating a shooting between two vehicles late Thursday morning in the city’s northwest.
Sgt. Ben Newell said a witness told officers that at 11:28 a.m., they were in a vehicle headed southeast on Bloomington Road and were waiting for the light at the intersection with Bradley Avenue and State Street when a dark gray sport utility vehicle stopped in the lane next to them.
As both vehicles sat stopped, a dark-colored sedan turned on to Bloomington from Bradley and someone fired out of it at the SUV. After those shots were fired, an occupant of the SUV, which had started moving southeast, returned fire on the sedan.
Newell said police found two different piles of broken glass, suggesting both vehicles were hit by gunfire, but they could not find either vehicle.
He said police had not received any reports of injury to people nor had they been told about any other property damage.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Champaign police at 217-351-4545 or, if wishing to remain anonymous, Champaign County Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 or 373tips.com or via the free "P3 Tips" mobile app.
Police shut down the intersection and a portion of State for a brief time to search for evidence.