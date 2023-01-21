ATWOOD — Authorities in Atwood are waiting on the results of toxicology tests before saying what might have caused the death of a man found on a city sidewalk Friday.
Atwood Police Chief Rob Bross said that at about 7:20 a.m., a man picking up his mail at the post office found Eian W. Urban, 19, deceased on the sidewalk near the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue.
“We are trying to piece together a timeline of what happened, when and where, getting information from family members out of state and local people,” Bross said.
There was nothing obvious in Saturday’s autopsy conducted in Bloomington to suggest why Mr. Urban died. Toxicology results will likely not be available for four to six weeks.
Bross said the young man lived in Atwood but didn’t have a permanent address. He also spent a lot of time in Hammond, the chief said.
Bross said no one else in the community was in danger.