CHAMPAIGN — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a blaze on the roof of a high-rise apartment building in the Campustown area. No one was injured.
Champaign Fire Department spokesman Randy Smith said crews were called to 707 S. Fourth St., C, just after 3 a.m. Thursday.
Smith said firefighters saw heavy flames on the roof of the 14-story building when they arrived, prompting them to sound a second alarm for additional help.
Smith said the flames were contained to the roof and the fire was out around 3:40 a.m.
He said the residents of two apartments will be unable to live in their places for a while because of water damage.
A dollar damage estimate was not available.
More than 30 Champaign firefighters responded and got help from the Urbana Fire Department.