DANVILLE — Two house fires that overlapped Friday afternoon in Danville remain under investigation.
Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Sparks said firefighters were called at 1:38 p.m. to a two-story house in the 100 block of North Beard Street. They were told that food on the stove had caught fire.
“It took them a little while, but they contained the fire to the kitchen,” said Sparks, adding that the fire had gotten into cabinets and walls.
Sparks said he’s uncertain how many people were in the home, but they got out safely.
The residence and its contents were valued at $104,000, Sparks said, and the damage was estimated at $30,500.
Firefighters remained there until after 4 p.m. overhauling the house, which sustained smoke and water damage throughout.
About a half-hour minutes into the call on Beard Street, firefighters were also summoned to the 1100 block of Franklin Street, several blocks to the northwest, where they found flames and smoke coming from the rear of an unoccupied single-story home.
Firefighters were there for about 90 minutes. Sparks said neighbors reported they had not seen the owner in a long time and it appeared that no one was living in the house.
He estimated damage to the $44,000 home at $1,500.
The cause and origin of the second fire is unknown. Sparks said fire investigators continue to look into the first fire on Beard Street as well.