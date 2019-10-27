CHAMPAIGN — Nobody was injured in a mobile home fire Sunday afternoon in Champaign.
According to a Champaign Fire Department report, crews were called to a mobile home in the 0-100 block of Magnolia Drive at 2:14 p.m.
A passerby reported heavy smoke coming from the mobile home.
When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home. They used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire.
Investigators remained at the scene late Sunday afternoon to determine the cause of the fire.
Randy Smith of the Champaign Fire Department said the residents of the mobile home would be displaced.