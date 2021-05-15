CHAMPAIGN — Police are looking for a man who robbed a south Champaign grocery store with a knife Saturday morning.
Champaign police said just before 6 a.m., a man entered the coffee bar at Harvest Market, 2029 S. Neil St., pulled a large butcher knife from a brown paper bag and demanded the money from the register.
The employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, and the man left in a silver Chevrolet Impala headed south.
He was described as White, in his 40s or 50s, and balding. He was wearing a royal blue jacket, a green shirt, burgundy pants and royal blue tennis shoes.
No one was physically injured in the robbery.
Police ask that anyone who might have information about the holdup call the department at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements may be made for information to be shared privately. If you wish to remain anonymous you may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the "P3 Tips" mobile app.